Cleveland City Council committee meets today for hearing on snow removal plan

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland City Council committee will meet Monday morning for a hearing on the snow removal plan.

According to Ward 15 Councilmember Jenny Spencer, the municipal services and properties committee will receive an update from city officials on snow plowing as well as obstacles faced throughout snow clean up.

The hearing is set to occur just days after nearly one foot of snow fell across Cleveland; it comes as some residents and leaders are questioning the city’s efficiency in snow removal.

It is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. You can watch virtually here or on 19 News’ digital platforms.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.