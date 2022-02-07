2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police officer convicted of 2 counts of gross sexual imposition

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer accused of sexually attacking two women was convicted Monday of two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Matthew Piter’s bench trial began Feb. 2 in front of Cuyahoga County Count of Common Pleas Judge John Russo and the judge released his verdict Monday morning.

Piter, 28, attacked a woman in May 2017 and in October 2019.

He will be sentenced on Feb. 28.

Piter graduated from the Cleveland police academy in May 2017 as part of the 136th Class.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

