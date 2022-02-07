2 Strong 4 Bullies
Elderly East Cleveland Resident says her neighborhood needs to be plowed for her to be able to get around

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ve told you many times about snow problems across the city after big storms, like what took place last week, and East Cleveland is no different.

The neighborhood on Ardenall Ave is occupied by the elderly and Ms. Annie Maxwell told 19 News she can’t catch a break.

“People are getting stuck out on the streets elderly people coming out trying to push them out and getting stuck,” she said.

Maxwell is frustrated and feels alone, so she told 19 News the city needs to help.

“I got stuck out here myself,” Maxwell said.

To be fair, we reached out to East Cleveland Councilman Nathaniel Martin.

He said they plowed the main street first and will do side streets after, adding that East Cleveland has bought new trucks, but they won’t be here until next winter.

But so far, Maxwell said the residents have been relying on each other.

“Yesterday a man stopped and pushed me back in my driveway and I went back in the house because I knew I couldn’t get out,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

