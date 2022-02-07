Man dies by suicide during Maple Heights police chase

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Maple Heights police confirm that a 41-year-old man took his own life as he was being chased by officers Sunday night.

Shawn Cogburn was identified by Maple Heights police as the man who died.

According to a news release, officers responded to an Orchard Street home around 9:15 p.m. for a possible home break-in.

A man was suspected of breaking into the house, police said, but no one was in the home when officers arrived.

They did spot a man leaving the area, according to the release, who was later identified as Cogburn.

Cogburn fled when he saw the officers and a foot chase broke out, police said.

As the chase continued onto Hill Street, an officer called out for Cogburn to stop running.

Police said Cogburn slowed down, stopped and then shot himself with no warning.

Paramedics performed lifesaving efforts and Cogburn was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

He had warrants out for his arrest, police said, and his family has been notified.

His death is being investigated by Maple Heights police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

Contact police with tips by calling (216) 587-9624 or emailing detectives@mhpd-ohio.com.

