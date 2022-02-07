2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man dies by suicide during Maple Heights police chase

Man dies by suicide during Maple Heights police chase
Man dies by suicide during Maple Heights police chase
By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Maple Heights police confirm that a 41-year-old man took his own life as he was being chased by officers Sunday night.

Shawn Cogburn was identified by Maple Heights police as the man who died.

According to a news release, officers responded to an Orchard Street home around 9:15 p.m. for a possible home break-in.

A man was suspected of breaking into the house, police said, but no one was in the home when officers arrived.

They did spot a man leaving the area, according to the release, who was later identified as Cogburn.

Cogburn fled when he saw the officers and a foot chase broke out, police said.

As the chase continued onto Hill Street, an officer called out for Cogburn to stop running.

Police said Cogburn slowed down, stopped and then shot himself with no warning.

Paramedics performed lifesaving efforts and Cogburn was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

He had warrants out for his arrest, police said, and his family has been notified.

His death is being investigated by Maple Heights police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

Contact police with tips by calling (216) 587-9624 or emailing detectives@mhpd-ohio.com.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Michael Ramirez Cuevas (Source: Ashtabula police)
Ashtabula man pleads guilty to the beating death of his girlfriend
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 2,594 new COVID-19 cases
Matthew Piter (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland police officer convicted of 2 counts of gross sexual imposition
Sydney Powell (Source: WOIO)
Akron daughter accused of killing mom changes her plea