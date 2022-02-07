2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Mayor Bibb outlines top priorities for first 100 days

Mayor Bibb announces transition report for first 100 days.
Mayor Bibb announces transition report for first 100 days.(WOIO)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has released his “transition report,” which establishes the administrations’ top priorities over his first 100 days in office.

The transition report was the result of 10 subcommittees meeting to establish the areas of most need in the city in multiple categories.

85 actions have been decided on for the first 100 days, with a tracker showing the progress of the administration. So far, nine have been completed, 24 are in progress, and 52 have yet to be started. The tracker can be found at the link here.

“The 100 Day Tracker has been created to offer greater transparency and accountability towards our commitments. It’s an example of how we can use technology to drive culture change at City Hall and get things done,” Mayor Bibb said. “In just over a month, we’re already making progress towards our key priorities focusing on real issues, with 33 out of 85 actions completed or in progress, but we’ve got more work to do,” Mayor Bibb added.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Baldwin Wallace expands its unique sports management program
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Man dies by suicide during Maple Heights police chase
Man dies by suicide during Maple Heights police chase