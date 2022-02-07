Mayor Bibb outlines top priorities for first 100 days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has released his “transition report,” which establishes the administrations’ top priorities over his first 100 days in office.

The transition report was the result of 10 subcommittees meeting to establish the areas of most need in the city in multiple categories.

85 actions have been decided on for the first 100 days, with a tracker showing the progress of the administration. So far, nine have been completed, 24 are in progress, and 52 have yet to be started. The tracker can be found at the link here.

“The 100 Day Tracker has been created to offer greater transparency and accountability towards our commitments. It’s an example of how we can use technology to drive culture change at City Hall and get things done,” Mayor Bibb said. “In just over a month, we’re already making progress towards our key priorities focusing on real issues, with 33 out of 85 actions completed or in progress, but we’ve got more work to do,” Mayor Bibb added.

