North Ridgeville police K-9 helps track down 2 suspects who allegedly fled after pursuit (bodycam)

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - North Ridgeville police officers, along with the help of K-9 Irie, tracked down two suspects who allegedly fled on foot after a pursuit by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to a department Facebook post, Officers Vazquez and Julio preserved as their search took them through unfavorable conditions.

The officers were praised by Chief Michael Freeman for their “tenacity, grit and physical toughness” in the post.

“Due to the terrain, water-soaked boots and pants, frigid temperatures, physical exertion and darkness, these officers could’ve given up, but they didn’t,” the chief wrote of Officers Vazquez and Julio.

The suspects were located in a shipping container, according to the video, and taken into custody by the officers.

