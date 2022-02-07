2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

North Ridgeville police K-9 helps track down 2 suspects who allegedly fled after pursuit (bodycam)

By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - North Ridgeville police officers, along with the help of K-9 Irie, tracked down two suspects who allegedly fled on foot after a pursuit by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to a department Facebook post, Officers Vazquez and Julio preserved as their search took them through unfavorable conditions.

The officers were praised by Chief Michael Freeman for their “tenacity, grit and physical toughness” in the post.

“Due to the terrain, water-soaked boots and pants, frigid temperatures, physical exertion and darkness, these officers could’ve given up, but they didn’t,” the chief wrote of Officers Vazquez and Julio.

The suspects were located in a shipping container, according to the video, and taken into custody by the officers.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

North Ridgeville police: K-9 helps track down 2 suspects who fled after pursuit
North Ridgeville police: K-9 helps track down 2 suspects who fled after pursuit
Matthew Piter (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland police officer convicted of 2 counts of gross sexual imposition
Stolen vehicle used in attempt smash and grab in Summit County, police say
Trader Joe’s opens Mentor location today (Source: Trader Joe's)
Trader Joe’s opens Mentor location today