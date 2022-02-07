2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Changeable the next few days

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:34 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thickening clouds today as a cold front is set to track through this afternoon. Not much moisture with this system. We have some flurries or light snow showers in the forecast. High temperatures today in the 35 to 40 degree range. A shot of colder air tonight as we dip into the teens. Colder tomorrow with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Afternoon temperatures will only be in the 20s. We change things up again as temperatures rise Tuesday night. Looks like many will be around 40 degrees Wednesday for a high. The next cold front tracks through Wednesday night. A few rain or snow showers will be in the area Wednesday with this next guy.

