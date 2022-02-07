Ohio governor, US Senate candidates to debate in late March
WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Voters will have a chance to hear from Ohio’s U.S. Senate and governor candidates this March in debates scheduled just weeks ahead of the primary election.
In a Monday morning announcement, the Ohio Debate Commission said the Ohio U.S. Senate and governor candidates have been invited to debate on March 28 and March 29, respectively.
The two-day event will take place at Central State University’s Paul Robeson Cultural & Performing Arts Center in Wilberforce.
The debates will be available to watch via broadcast or livestream, the commission said.
The candidates for the U.S. Senate Republican nomination are:
- Matt Dolan
- Mike Gibbons
- Bill Graham
- Josh Mandel
- Neil Patel
- Mark Pukita
- Jane Timken
- J.D. Vance
The candidates for the U.S. Senate Democratic nomination are:
- Morgan Harper
- Traci Johnson
- Tim Ryan
- LaShondra Tinsley
The candidates seeking the Democratic Party nomination for Ohio governor are:
- John Cranley
- Nan Whaley
The candidates seeking the Republican Party nomination for Ohio governor are:
- Joe Blystone
- Mike DeWine
- Ron Hood
- Jim Renacci
The commission said information on purchasing tickets and submitting debate questions will be announced at a later date.
Ohio’s primary election is set for May 3 with polls open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Click here to find your polling location.
