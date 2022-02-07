2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio governor, US Senate candidates to debate in late March

Gov. Mike DeWine is one of several candidates invited by the Ohio Debate Commission to debate...
Gov. Mike DeWine is one of several candidates invited by the Ohio Debate Commission to debate in late March.(WXIX)
By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Voters will have a chance to hear from Ohio’s U.S. Senate and governor candidates this March in debates scheduled just weeks ahead of the primary election.

In a Monday morning announcement, the Ohio Debate Commission said the Ohio U.S. Senate and governor candidates have been invited to debate on March 28 and March 29, respectively.

The two-day event will take place at Central State University’s Paul Robeson Cultural & Performing Arts Center in Wilberforce.

The debates will be available to watch via broadcast or livestream, the commission said.

Ohio US Sen. Rob Portman won’t run for re-election

The candidates for the U.S. Senate Republican nomination are:

  • Matt Dolan
  • Mike Gibbons
  • Bill Graham
  • Josh Mandel
  • Neil Patel
  • Mark Pukita
  • Jane Timken
  • J.D. Vance

The candidates for the U.S. Senate Democratic nomination are:

  • Morgan Harper
  • Traci Johnson
  • Tim Ryan
  • LaShondra Tinsley

The candidates seeking the Democratic Party nomination for Ohio governor are:

  • John Cranley
  • Nan Whaley

The candidates seeking the Republican Party nomination for Ohio governor are:

  • Joe Blystone
  • Mike DeWine
  • Ron Hood
  • Jim Renacci

The commission said information on purchasing tickets and submitting debate questions will be announced at a later date.

Ohio’s primary election is set for May 3 with polls open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Click here to find your polling location.

