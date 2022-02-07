2 Strong 4 Bullies
Stolen vehicle used in attempt smash and grab in Summit County, police say

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect drove a stolen vehicle into a Circle K Saturday morning, to try and steam the ATM, Akron police said.

The attempt smash and grab happened in the 400 block of E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue around 1 a.m.

According to police, when the suspects couldn’t remove the ATM, they left the stolen vehicle and fled the scene.

The stolen vehicle, a Jeep Liberty, was taken from Barberton.

At this time, there is no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

