Stolen vehicle used in attempt smash and grab in Summit County, police say
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect drove a stolen vehicle into a Circle K Saturday morning, to try and steam the ATM, Akron police said.
The attempt smash and grab happened in the 400 block of E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue around 1 a.m.
According to police, when the suspects couldn’t remove the ATM, they left the stolen vehicle and fled the scene.
The stolen vehicle, a Jeep Liberty, was taken from Barberton.
At this time, there is no suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.