Trader Joe’s opens Mentor location today

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Following a delay prompted by severe weather, Trader Joe’s opened its doors to shoppers at the new Mentor location on Monday morning.

The 9,900 square-foot store is located at 9474 Mentor Avenue along historic RT-20 between Old Johnny Cake Ridge Road and Heisley Road.

It will be open each day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Trader Joe’s said the Mentor Avenue store’s interior “will feature artwork that highlights several points of interest in the area, including Lake Erie, Headlands Beach State Park, and the Mentor Lagoons.”

“As a neighborhood grocery store, Trader Joe’s prides itself on hiring from the community,” the company said. “More than 95% of the crew members hired at the Mentor store are from the neighborhood.”

But Trader Joe’s said hiring efforts are still underway, so anyone interested in applying can click here for more information.

“In addition, through the company’s longstanding Neighborhood Shares Program, the Mentor Trader Joe’s will donate 100% of products that go unsold but remain fit to enjoy to a range of non-profit, community-based organizations, seven days a week,” Trader Joe’s stated.

This location is the seventh Trader Joe’s in the state and the third in Northeast Ohio.

Trader Joe’s opened its first store in 1967 in the Los Angeles area and has since expanded to more than 525 stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

