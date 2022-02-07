2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Warrant issued for woman at center of 2021 ‘Eggate’ scandal after failing to appear in court

Victoria Melinsky is wanted after failing to appear in Parma Municpal Court on Feb. 1 for a...
Victoria Melinsky is wanted after failing to appear in Parma Municpal Court on Feb. 1 for a final pretrial hearing into one of her theft charges.(SOURCE: Parma Municipal Court)
By Devin Higgins
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman alleged to be behind an Easter egg scandal last year, involving children and families, is wanted after failing to appear in Parma Municipal Court.

Victoria Melinsky of Parma, had a warrant issued for her arrest on Feb. 1, as she was due to be present for her final pretrial hearing in one of her theft cases.

According to the court, she did not show.

Melinsky is alleged to have been behind a scheme where families paid her to deliver Easter eggs stuffed with toys, candy and a letter from the Easter Bunny in their yards during the 2021 holiday weekend.

When the eggs did not show, those who’d been victimized took to social media to report the scam.

Police in Westlake, Strongsville and North Royalton investigated what became known as ‘Eggate’.

Melinsky was later arrested on multiple charges of theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Royalton Police Department at 440-237-8686.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

City of Akron parking ban ending at 8 p.m.
Akron officials lifting snow parking ban effective at 8 p.m. Sunday
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 2,070 new COVID-19 cases
Coast Guard works to rescue 20 people trapped on ice near Catawba Island in Lake Erie
Coast Guard works to rescue 20 people trapped on Lake Erie ice near Catawba Island
Coast Guard works to rescue 20 people trapped on ice near Catawba Island in Lake Erie
Coast Guard works to rescue 20 people trapped on ice near Catawba Island in Lake Erie