Warrant issued for woman at center of 2021 ‘Eggate’ scandal after failing to appear in court

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman alleged to be behind an Easter egg scandal last year, involving children and families, is wanted after failing to appear in Parma Municipal Court.

Victoria Melinsky of Parma, had a warrant issued for her arrest on Feb. 1, as she was due to be present for her final pretrial hearing in one of her theft cases.

According to the court, she did not show.

Melinsky is alleged to have been behind a scheme where families paid her to deliver Easter eggs stuffed with toys, candy and a letter from the Easter Bunny in their yards during the 2021 holiday weekend.

When the eggs did not show, those who’d been victimized took to social media to report the scam.

Police in Westlake, Strongsville and North Royalton investigated what became known as ‘Eggate’.

Melinsky was later arrested on multiple charges of theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Royalton Police Department at 440-237-8686.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.