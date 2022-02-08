2 Strong 4 Bullies
7 Cleveland hotels will serve alcohol until 4 a.m. during NBA All-Star Weekend

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After reviewing 87 applications from businesses who applied for the extended hours waiver to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. during the NBA All-Star Weekend, only seven hotels were given approval by city of Cleveland officials and the State of Ohio Division of Liquor Control.

Below is a list of the approved hotels:

• The InterContinental

• Holiday Inn Cleveland Clinic

• Hilton Downtown

• Hotel Indigo

• Metropolitan at the 9

• Westin Downtown

• Betts at Kimpton Schofield Hotel

Cleveland city officials said they weighed the economic benefit, desire to accommodate all who want to be part of the festivities and the city’s public safety needs before passing on their recommendations to the State of Ohio Division of Liquor Control.

The NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

