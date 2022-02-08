Akron Dick’s Sporting Goods theft suspect steals $1,700 in merchandise

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police said this suspect is accused of stealing $1,700 worth of merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods, and detectives need the community to identify them.

The theft happened on Feb. 2 at 498 Howe Ave., according to police.

Police said the suspect ran out the rear emergency exit door.

Akron Police shared the surveillance video of the suspect on the department’s Facebook page.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information about this crime, call Akron Police Det. Sgt. M. Joyner at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Reference report #22-13236 with your tips.

Callers can stay anonymous.

Call 911 if you see the suspect and do not approach them.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.