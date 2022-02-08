Akron Metro RTA seeks input for routes; here’s how to help

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Public transportation is a necessity for thousands of people every day.

Akron Metro RTA is looking to enhance services for its riders, but they need the public to help by taking an online survey.

They have kicked off a campaign called “Reimagine METRO RTA.”

The reimagined network creates routes that run more often, streamlines and adds trips to Northern Summit County, and created new connections to Cuyahoga and Portage counties.

The plan will make transit more useful to more people by focusing services where people travel most and for whom transit is essential.

On Jan. 25th, Metro RTA released a revised draft of its reimagined network as phase two of its public engagement process that will run through March 4.

In order for these route changes to happen, Metro RTA said they need to have a full staff of bus drivers, which is why it’s crucial they hire more.

“We are also hiring bus operators at the same time, so we are kind of using the opportunity to advertise for reimagining METRO at the same time as advertising for our open bus operator positions,” said Valerie Shea, the director of planning and strategic development with Metro RTA.

Metro RTA will host a public open house at the Robert K. Pfaff Transit Center on Feb. 15 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to showcase the proposal and gather additional feedback.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.