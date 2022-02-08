Akron Police looking for suspects in failed ATM smash and grab (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the people responsible for a failed ATM smash and grab at a Circle K on February 6.

According to police, suspects drove a vehicle into the Circle K at 465 E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue early Sunday morning in an attempt to steal an ATM. They were unsuccessful and ran away, leaving the stolen car used in the attempt behind.

Posted by Akron Police Department on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Akron Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 330-375-2490; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677). You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.

