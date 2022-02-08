2 Strong 4 Bullies
Black fashion designers in Cleveland making history

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland resident Stephanie Nunn has been designing clothes since she was a child.

“I’m going to utilize wire, I am going to utilize silk threads, I’m going to utilize leather cords,” said Nunn.

In 2001, she started the Nadira Collection.

“Nadira means rare and each piece and definitely rare,” said Nunn.

Just by looking at her creations, you wouldn’t be able to tell Nunn is legally blind.

“Currently I don’t see out of my right eye but shadows,” said Nunn.

At just six years old, Nunn was diagnosed with a degenerative eye disease.

“I was told that I won’t be able to design,” she said.

Nunn kept going and has even been recognized for her unique knitwear.

In 2008, she entered the International Designer of the Year competition in New York City.

“Never thought that I would even come close to winning first place, a trip to Paris and I was in a couple of international magazines,” said Nunn.

Nunn said she wants to motivate other fashion designers who have the odds stacked against them.

“We have life to live, we have examples to give, we have people to inspire,” Nunn added.

All the celebrities you see here are wearing David Ford Collections eyewear designed right here in Cleveland.

“Everybody from NeNe Leakes to Phaedra Parks to New Edition... you name it,” said David Ford.

Ford launched his namesake brand 10 years ago.

“I broke the ground for African Americans in Eyewear. I’m only one in five in the country that designs eyewear that is African American,” said Nunn.

Recently, Ford has tapped into designing clothes and says his passion for fashion runs in the family.

“Mom has been a provider of fashion for over 30 years. She retired from Macy’s. She did everything from merchandising to selling and she really influenced me,” said Ford.

Ford added he wants to change the stigma that is typically attached to Black fashion brands.

“As Black brands, that we’re seen as delivering as fake or not real or something someone else has had... by having our own stuff, you can get a feel of what we really do,” he said.

Nunn and Ford are both making history in their own ways showing us the sky is the limit.

