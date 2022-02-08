2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Body of female found on ice off Edgewater Beach

By Brian Koster
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland Police, a female’s body was found on the ice about a half-mile off Edgewater Beach Monday.

Cleveland Police said officers responded to Edgewater Park to assist Cleveland Metroparks Police and the United States Coast Guard.

Police said the female was found approximately a half-mile from the pier.

Members of the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit are on the scene investigating.

Police did not say how the female’s body was discovered.

The Cleveland Division of Police will be the lead investigating agency.

19 News will have more information when it is made available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Photo of a shattered windshield submitted to the Ohio Turnpike Commission.
Ohio Turnpike plow driver fired after damaging 50 plus vehicles
Akron PD looking for help finding ATM Smash and Grab suspects.
Akron Police looking for suspects in failed ATM smash and grab (video)
Milton Rullan (Source: Parma police)
Parma man convicted of hit and run accident which injured 9-year-old boy
Caris LeVert
Caris LeVert