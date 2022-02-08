Body of female found on ice off Edgewater Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland Police, a female’s body was found on the ice about a half-mile off Edgewater Beach Monday.

Cleveland Police said officers responded to Edgewater Park to assist Cleveland Metroparks Police and the United States Coast Guard.

Police said the female was found approximately a half-mile from the pier.

Members of the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit are on the scene investigating.

Police did not say how the female’s body was discovered.

The Cleveland Division of Police will be the lead investigating agency.

19 News will have more information when it is made available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.