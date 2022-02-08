2 Strong 4 Bullies
Car crashes off I-90 East bridge to road below

2nd to crash off bridge in 3 weeks
I-90 crash at West 98th
I-90 crash at West 98th(woio)
By Brian Koster
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car traveling in the eastbound lanes of I-90 crashed off an overpass onto the road below Monday night.

The accident happened around 930pm at the West 98th overpass

A 22-year-old woman was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

This is the second vehicle to crash off the West 98th overpass in less than a month.

19 News will have more information when it is made available.

