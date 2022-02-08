Cleveland Hopkins Airport ahead of national average for post pandemic recovery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Following a difficult few years due to the pandemic, Cleveland Hopkins Airport is reporting a rebound well ahead of the recovery rate seen nationally.

“After a hugely successful year in 2019, the pandemic hit and travel dropped off significantly worldwide,” said Airport Director Robert Kennedy. “We worked closely with our partners to create an industry-leading plan to stay competitive and be ready to welcome guests back when they returned. We continue to look ahead and move forward with projects like the Master Plan to improve the customer experience in Cleveland.”

In 2021 CLE welcomed 7,282,475 guests through their airport. That is above the estimated 5.2 million they were expecting. By comparison, in 2020 CLE reported 4,122,517 and in 2019, CLE reported 10,040,817 passengers.

Passenger results for 2021 were 73% of 2019. Nationwide, 2021 airports passenger levels were 68% of 2019.

