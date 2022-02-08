2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland mayor gives ‘C’ grade to overall response during recent snow events: ‘I want excellence’

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb spoke to 19 News during a one-on-one interview on Tuesday morning.

Mayor Bibb discussed a list of goals he has set for his administration’s first 100 days in office.

The mayor also remarked on the city’s response to several significant snowstorms.

“I would give our overall grade probably a ‘C’, satisfactory, but I want excellence,” Mayor Bibb said.

The mayor said he was not satisfied with the city’s response, but the individual public workers were commended for their efforts.

“I give the hard-working workers of our city an ‘A-plus’ because they do things and they do jobs that many of us cannot do on a daily basis,” the mayor added.

A storm on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and a separate system primarily on Feb. 3, caused disruptions to certain city operations, Cleveland RTA services, and more.

After the first major winter storm of his term, Mayor Bibb said he met with advisors to review plans from other cities like Boston and Pittsburgh on how to develop public works departments.

