Fire, heavy smoke billow from building on Cleveland’s East side
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A fire started mid-Tuesday morning at a two-story building on the city of Cleveland’s East side.
The fire broke out before 10 a.m., according to the Cleveland Fire Department.
“Arriving companies found it well involved.”
Preliminary information from the Cleveland Fire Department indicates that the building was vacant and there are no injuries reported.
This is a developing story.
