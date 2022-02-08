Fire, heavy smoke billow from building on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A fire started mid-Tuesday morning at a two-story building on the city of Cleveland’s East side.

The fire broke out before 10 a.m., according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

“Arriving companies found it well involved.”

#CLEFIREONSCENE 2-story Building Fire E.126 & Shaw in 6th Battalion. Reported vacant. Arriving companies found it well involved. Checking for extension to neighboring buildings. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/1upJqGEs0W — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) February 8, 2022

Preliminary information from the Cleveland Fire Department indicates that the building was vacant and there are no injuries reported.

This is a developing story.

