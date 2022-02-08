Grand jury indicts Cleveland woman for Thanksgiving Day murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old woman wanted for killing another woman on Thanksgiving Day in Cleveland was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

Cleveland police said Katia Chappell shot two women inside a car around 2:25 a.m. on Nov. 25, 2021 in the 12000 block of Elmwood Avenue.

Two women shot on Nov. 25, 2021. (Source: WOIO)

Dominique Johnson, 29, died from her injuries.

A 23-year-old woman survived. Her name is not being released.

Chappell was taken into custody by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force in Maple Heights on Jan. 10, 2022.

She was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and carrying concealed weapons.

Chappell will be arraigned on Feb. 10.

