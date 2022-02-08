2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ice dams creating issues across Northeast Ohio following winter storms

By Brian Duffy
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We have barely even begun to dig ourselves out of 2 brutal winter storms, and many of us across Northeast Ohio are already dealing with ice dams, a nasty follow up to those storms.

Ice dams form when the snow over a warm part of our home melts and water runs down the shingles to an overhang on the roof, where it freezes and eventually forms a huge dam of ice.

As more water flows toward the dam, the ice can cause two major problems; the first being the ice dam becomes so heavy that your gutter or eaves can’t handle the weight and are ripped from the home.

The second problem is that the water eventually when the ice dam becomes so large, has nowhere to go and begins to seep into your home and insulation and eventually down your walls and onto your floors. You can be looking at a huge repair bill in a matter of moments.

The Ice Dam Guys, based out of Minnesota, have multiple crews in Northeast Ohio, about a dozen right now, and they use a machine that creates steam that comes out of a hose that looks like a power washer that cuts the ice into pieces that slide right off the roof.

Zach Steltenpohl is, one of the Ice Dam Guys technicians currently working in northeast Ohio, said his crews are trained and experienced, and getting up on an icy roof is not a job most homeowners should be attempting on their own.

“Whether it is a small or large ice dam, you still need to get on the roof, it’s roof access, it’s ladders, it’s ice, it’s snow, there is really no safe part of it,” Steltenpohl said.

It is not cheap; the process can cost about $500 an hour; a homeowner has to compare that cost to repairing an overhang being torn from the home or having to have a room re-done following water damage.

“You want to feel safe and comfortable in your house, and at certain points, you just want to hire a professional,” Steltenpohl said.

