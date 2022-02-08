‘May be in danger’: Woman driving car with Ohio license plate reported missing in Arizona

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Arizona said a woman driving a vehicle with an Ohio license place has been reported missing.

The Peoria Police Department said Jennifer Barnett was last seen on Feb. 2, traveling in a silver 2008 Dodge Durango with the Ohio license plate JLV9603.

Barnett’s family told Peoria police that they received a call recently that suggested that the 31-year-old woman “may be in danger.”

Peoria Police Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Endangered Female Peoria Police seek the public’s help in locating,... Posted by Peoria Police AZ on Monday, February 7, 2022

Additionally, police said Barnett’s cell phone has not been active.

Anyone with information regarding the alert for the missing endangered woman can call the Peoria Police Department.

