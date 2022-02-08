2 Strong 4 Bullies
Nearly half of Cleveland’s 2022 homicides have happened in one police district

By Sara Goldenberg and Misty Stiver
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 data journalism team is tracking crime trends where you live.

We’re taking a closer look at crime in Cleveland, zeroing in on violence in the city’s third police district.

And we uncovered an uptick in homicides.

Alivia Leeth, a nurse, was gunned down earlier this month while sitting in a car on Broadway.

Her death is one of at least a dozen reported homicides in Cleveland so far this year, according to CPD statistics.

Nearly half of those, including Lee’s murder, have happened in the city’s third police district.

19 Investigates reviewed data from Cleveland Police and found by the end of January, homicides in the Third District were 100% higher than the same time period last year.

Murders were slightly down across the city in 2021, down 5.59%, according to CPD statistics.

But 19 Investigates found homicides in the Third District were up more than 10%.

Felonious assaults were also up.

Detectives are still working to solve a string of violent shootings that happened around East 28th and Cedar last summer, and they need your help.

If you know anything about last summer’s shootings or the recent homicides, you can report tips anonymously by calling Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

We reached out to Mayor Justin Bibb to see if the new mayor has a plan to fight the problem.

We have not heard back.

