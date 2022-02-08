2 Strong 4 Bullies
New Cav Caris LeVert: “I’m super excited”

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In one day Caris LeVert went from the lottery to an NBA title contender.

LeVert, in his first Cleveland press conference, said Tuesday he’s “super excited” to join the Cavs because of their talent and chemistry.

“The chemistry, you can see it,” LeVert said. “The energy is crazy, I can’t wait to play in front of those fans.”

LeVert was traded by Indiana on Sunday for injured guard Ricky Rubio and two draft picks.

He’s expected to make his Cavs debut Wednesday at home against San Antonio.

LeVert is from Columbus and admitted “it’s a dream come true” to be back in Ohio.

He was teammates with current Cavs Jarrett Allen and Ed Davis in Brooklyn and said he feels “the same vibe” in Cleveland.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

