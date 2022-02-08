2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Several rounds of rain and snow showers the rest of the week

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Pretty active pattern as a parade of disturbances dropping in from Canada will continue to give our area shots of some rain and snow showers from time to time. Today, however, we are in between systems. Look for a gradual clearing sky from west to east. High temperatures around 30 degrees. Warming takes place tonight. After an initial drop early this evening, look for the temperatures to rise. A south wind will increase to 10-20 mph. We should be in the 30s to around 40 degrees by sunrise tomorrow. Here comes another front that crosses tomorrow. We have a light winter mix in the forecast consisting of some rain and snow showers. High temperatures in the 40 to 45 degree range. Some colder air builds in Wednesday night and Thursday. Rounds of snow showers at this time. Generally 1″ or less of snow is expected.

