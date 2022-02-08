Parma man arrested for fatal hit and run accident in Walton Hills

WALTON HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 54-year-old Parma man was arrested early Sunday for fatally striking a pedestrian in Walton Hills and then fleeing the scene.

Walton Hills police said Loren Girardi struck Brandon Foster, 31, of Cleveland around 6:49 p.m. on Feb. 2 on Northfield Road near Alexander Road.

Foster died from his injuries at University Hospitals Bedford Medical Center.

According to police, Girardi didn’t stop after the accident, but left behind pieces of his black Toyota 4Runner.

An anonymous person called Parma police late Saturday and told officers where to find the damaged Toyota 4Runner, said Walton Hills police.

Walton Hills officers responded to Parma with pieces of the vehicle gathered at the fatal crash scene and said those pieces were an exact match.

Girardi appeared Monday in Garfield Heights Municipal Court, where he was given a $100,000 bond.

He is expected to return to court on Feb. 17.

