Parma man convicted of hit and run accident which injured 9-year-old boy

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 39-year-old Parma man who hit a child riding his bike last summer was convicted of not stopping after an accident.

Milton Rullan struck the 9-year-old boy on Sheraton Drive on Aug. 24, 2021 in Parma.

He then fled the scene and dumped his SUV at the Ries Ice Rink on Forestwood Drive.

Rullan turned himself into Parma police on Aug. 25, 2021.

The child suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Rullan will be sentenced by Judge John Sutula on Feb. 17 at 11am.

