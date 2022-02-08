VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - Vermilion Police said two suspects are wanted for breaking into a construction site contractor’s trailer and stealing a large amount of power and hand tools.

The breaking and entering and theft happened around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 3, police said.

The suspect vehicle is a silver 2017-2019 Ford F-150 XLT extended cab pickup truck, according to police.

The truck did not have a front plate and the rear plate was covered by snow, but it has chrome rims, a bed cover, an aftermarket LED light strip brake light above the rear bumper below the tailgate, and appears to have an aftermarket performance exhaust installed, police described.

Vermilion Police shared these photos of the truck:

Vermilion construction site thieves wanted for breaking into trailer, stealing tools (Vermilion Police)

Call Det. Sgt. Scott Holmes with the VPD Detective Bureau at 440-204-2445 or email sholmes@vermilionpolice.com with any information that can identify the suspects and the truck.

Tipsters will stay anonymous.

