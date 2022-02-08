Woman accused of deleting texts about alleged murder of 3-month-old son pleads not guilty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman charged in connection to the death of her 3-month-old son was in court on Tuesday morning.

Shatika Moss pleaded not guilty during her arraignment at the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on charges that include tampering with evidence and endangering children.

According to prosecutors, the 28-year-old is accused of deleting text messages from her child’s father about their baby’s homicide on the night of the alleged incident.

The boy’s father, 35-year-old Ernest Alexander, is charged with aggravated murder for the death of their son King Kai Alexander. Moss is not facing a murder charge.

According to investigators, the young child died on Jan. 3 at Fairview Hospital due to “blunt force injuries.”

Moss was taken into custody on Jan. 6 for reportedly deleting the key text messages.

The judge released Moss on a $10,000 bond. Both her and Alexander are expected back in court on Thursday for pretrial hearings.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.