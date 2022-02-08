2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman killed in crash with Cleveland snowplow

By Jim Nelson
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say a woman was killed Friday after colliding with a city snowplow on the East Side.

Miesha Nicholson, 48, was pronounced dead at South Pointe Hospital shortly after the crash, which occurred Friday morning near McDonald’s at 4159 Lee Road.

“A City of Cleveland 2016 Western Star truck, performing snow removal operations, was [northbound] on Lee Road with its plow blade down and forward lights including amber flashing beacons operational,” police said Monday.

Nicholson, according to police, was driving a 2012 Subaru and attempting to turn into the McDonald’s parking lot.

“As the 2012 Subaru enters the [northbound] lanes, the City truck attempts to take evasive action by swerving to the right but strikes the right front of the Subaru,” police added.

A member of Nicholson’s family told 19 News they’re hoping for more answers from the city as they cope with the loss of a loved one.

As of late Monday, a spokesperson for Mayor Justin Bibb did not respond to a request for comment.

