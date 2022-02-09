2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 men arrested after guns, drugs, cash found in Summit County home

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police and SWAT Team officers recovered three guns, drugs and cash from a home Tuesday.

Akron police said officers executed a search warrant at the home in the 1100 block of Bethany Avenue following an ongoing investigation.

Besides the weapons, over $2600.00, cocaine, 25 ounces of methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia and other drug packaging items were recovered, police said.

Drugs, weapons and cash found in Akron home.
Drugs, weapons and cash found in Akron home.((Source: Akron police))

Dierre Folk, 34, is charged with trafficking drugs, possession of drugs, weapons under disability and criminal tools.

Christopher Baker, 40, is charged with drug abuse cocaine, trafficking cocaine, weapons under disability and criminal tools

Baker also had two unrelated outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Both suspects were transported to the Summit County Jail.

