2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Officials give update on events planned during 2022 NBA All-Star weekend in Cleveland

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and representatives from the city of Cleveland are set to detail the festivities surrounding the upcoming 2022 NBA All-Star game.

The governor will be joined by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, as well as members of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Destination Cleveland, and the Ohio Department of Development for a 10 a.m. virtual briefing.

Official NBA All-Star-related events begin the weekend of Feb. 18, concluding with the game on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 20.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Liquor license
Council president disappointed over city’s decision on extended bar hours during NBA All-Star events
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) passes to Jarrett Allen during the first half of the...
3 Cavs teaming up for NBA skills event
Caris LeVert
New Cav Caris LeVert: “I’m super excited”
Cavs make trade, and it's Super Bowl week; we hear from former Brown OBJ about the big game.
Overtime 2-7-2022