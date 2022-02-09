Officials give update on events planned during 2022 NBA All-Star weekend in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and representatives from the city of Cleveland are set to detail the festivities surrounding the upcoming 2022 NBA All-Star game.

The governor will be joined by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, as well as members of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Destination Cleveland, and the Ohio Department of Development for a 10 a.m. virtual briefing.

Official NBA All-Star-related events begin the weekend of Feb. 18, concluding with the game on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 20.

This story will be updated.

