2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

3 Cavs teaming up for NBA skills event

Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) passes to Jarrett Allen during the first half of the...
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) passes to Jarrett Allen during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavs will be well-represented on NBA All-Star Saturday night.

Three players---Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley---will join forces on Team Cavs in the Skills contest.

They will square off against 2 other teams in a series of events: The Antetokounmpos and The Rooks.

Mobley and Isaac Okoro will also play in Friday’s Rising Stars game.

No Cavs were selected for the 3-point contest and the Slam Dunk competition.

Garland was the only Cavalier picked for Sunday’s All-Star game.

All-Star weekend is Feb. 18-20 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Caris LeVert
New Cav Caris LeVert: “I’m super excited”
Cavs make trade, and it's Super Bowl week; we hear from former Brown OBJ about the big game.
Overtime 2-7-2022
Cleveland Browns wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Jarvis Landry (80) walk on the field...
Jarvis Landry joins OBJ’s Super Bowl media zoom
SoFi Stadium is seen Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. SoFi Stadium is the site of...
Baldwin Wallace sends sports management students to Super Bowl