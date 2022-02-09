3 Cavs teaming up for NBA skills event
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavs will be well-represented on NBA All-Star Saturday night.
Three players---Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley---will join forces on Team Cavs in the Skills contest.
They will square off against 2 other teams in a series of events: The Antetokounmpos and The Rooks.
Mobley and Isaac Okoro will also play in Friday’s Rising Stars game.
No Cavs were selected for the 3-point contest and the Slam Dunk competition.
Garland was the only Cavalier picked for Sunday’s All-Star game.
All-Star weekend is Feb. 18-20 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.