3 Cavs teaming up for NBA skills event

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavs will be well-represented on NBA All-Star Saturday night.

Three players---Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley---will join forces on Team Cavs in the Skills contest.

They will square off against 2 other teams in a series of events: The Antetokounmpos and The Rooks.

Mobley and Isaac Okoro will also play in Friday’s Rising Stars game.

No Cavs were selected for the 3-point contest and the Slam Dunk competition.

Garland was the only Cavalier picked for Sunday’s All-Star game.

All-Star weekend is Feb. 18-20 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

