2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

58-year-old Ohio man sentenced to over 4 decades in prison for trafficking an underage girl

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said that a 58-year-old man convicted of human trafficking a minor has been sentenced to more than 42 years in prison.

Grant Rose, of Allen County, was found guilty of the following felonies:

  • Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity
  • 13 counts of trafficking in persons
  • Promoting prostitution

According to the attorney general, Rose trafficked the female minor from July 2018 to December 2020 and helped fuel her addiction to narcotics.

Rose’s girlfriend, 43-year-old Susan Walendzik, was also convicted in the case. She pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

“This couple sowed the seeds of degradation: addiction, violence and sexual abuse, and will now reap the grim reality of decades behind bars,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “My hope is that these sentences empower the once-victim, to recognize she’s a survivor so she can reclaim her true identity.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Travelers walk through the ticket area at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Cleveland Hopkins Airport ahead of national average for post pandemic recovery
Osceana Pierce (pictured) was killed on February 8, 2021 in East Cleveland.
Who killed 25-year-old Osceana Piece? One year later, family demands justice at East Cleveland vigil
Newburgh Heights crash video shows ‘dangers of speeding’
Newburgh Heights crash video shows ‘dangers of speeding’
Newburgh Heights crash video shows ‘dangers of speeding’
Newburgh Heights crash video shows ‘dangers of speeding’