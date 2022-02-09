58-year-old Ohio man sentenced to over 4 decades in prison for trafficking an underage girl
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said that a 58-year-old man convicted of human trafficking a minor has been sentenced to more than 42 years in prison.
Grant Rose, of Allen County, was found guilty of the following felonies:
- Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity
- 13 counts of trafficking in persons
- Promoting prostitution
According to the attorney general, Rose trafficked the female minor from July 2018 to December 2020 and helped fuel her addiction to narcotics.
Rose’s girlfriend, 43-year-old Susan Walendzik, was also convicted in the case. She pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.
“This couple sowed the seeds of degradation: addiction, violence and sexual abuse, and will now reap the grim reality of decades behind bars,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “My hope is that these sentences empower the once-victim, to recognize she’s a survivor so she can reclaim her true identity.”
