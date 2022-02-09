2 Strong 4 Bullies
64-year-old Canton man critically injured in hit and run accident

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police are looking for the driver who struck a pedestrian Tuesday evening and then fled the scene.

Canton police said the accident happened around 7:23 p.m. on Tuscarawas St. West and Harrison Avenue.

The 64-year-old Canton man was attempting to cross Tuscarawas St. West when he was hit by a dark colored vehicle traveling westbound on Tuscarawas St. West, police said.

According to police, the victim, whose name is not being released, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canton police at 330-649-5800.

