Akron suspect breaks into Sammy’s Drive-Thru, steals several bags full of merchandise

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke out a window of Sammy’s Drive-Thru and stole several bags of merchandise is on the loose, and Akron Police said detectives need help identifying them.

Police said the breaking and entering happened around 3 p.m. on Feb. 1 at 1915 S. Arlington Street.

After the suspect broke out the window, they went inside and filled several trash bags with store merchandise, police said.

When they went back outside, the suspect loaded the items into a shopping cart and took off, according to police.

Akron Police shared the surveillance video of the crime on the department’s Facebook page.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information on this crime, call Akron Police Detective C. Artis at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Reference report #22-12969 with your tips.

Callers can stay anonymous.

Call 911 if you see the suspect, but do not approach.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.