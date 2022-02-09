2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Akron suspect breaks into Sammy’s Drive-Thru, steals several bags full of merchandise

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke out a window of Sammy’s Drive-Thru and stole several bags of merchandise is on the loose, and Akron Police said detectives need help identifying them.

Police said the breaking and entering happened around 3 p.m. on Feb. 1 at 1915 S. Arlington Street.

After the suspect broke out the window, they went inside and filled several trash bags with store merchandise, police said.

When they went back outside, the suspect loaded the items into a shopping cart and took off, according to police.

Akron Police shared the surveillance video of the crime on the department’s Facebook page.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information on this crime, call Akron Police Detective C. Artis at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Reference report #22-12969 with your tips.

Callers can stay anonymous.

Call 911 if you see the suspect, but do not approach.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

An empty classroom
Female students at Brush High School claim they’re being sexually harassed by male classmates
street where woman was found.
Streetsboro hairstylist proclaimed hero after helping 80-year-old woman who had fallen
Akron suspect breaks into Sammy’s Drive-Thru, steals several bags full of merchandise
Akron suspect breaks into Sammy’s Drive-Thru, steals several bags full of merchandise
Hairstylist proclaimed hero after helping 80-year-old woman who had fallen
Hairstylist proclaimed hero after helping 80 year old woman who had fallen