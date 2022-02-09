An online petition demands a Jail free neighborhood in Slavic Village but the group behind the project said there’s more to the story

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Slavic Village, a historic neighborhood, is one of several places being evaluated for a new jail.

19 News confirmed that one of the proposed sites is along I-77 near Fleet and Pershing.

Another is in Garfield heights.

The other three are being kept confidential for now.

19 News spoke with Jeff Appelbaum of Project Management Consultants about the situation.

He told us, no matter what people might hear, a front runner for the project has not been determined.

“I know that some have complained saying that no one ever reached out and talked to them about their site and my point is that everything we’ve done is public and it would be premature to talk since no decision has been made as to what the preferred site is,” he said.

Applebaum added that many studies and committee meetings have been done to determine why a new county jail is needed.

“All the work has been done to determine that we need a new jail that exhaust of analysis has taken place which is what led the steering committee by a unanimous vote,” he added.

While a decision has not been reached on exactly where the facility will be built, Slavic Village resident George Brzozowski is happy his community is fighting for a common goal.

“We definitely have to stick together if you’re going to do anything,” Brzozowski said.

According to Applebaum, this process will go on for many more months, before a final location for the facility is finalized.

