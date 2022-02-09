Barberton molester who targeted underage girls he knew sentenced to life in prison

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Barberton molester was sentenced to life in prison on Feb. 8 for engaging in sex acts with three children he knew, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced on Feb. 8.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammi O’Brien sentenced 30-year-old William Norman of South Van Buren Street and designated him as a Tier III sex offender.

He must serve at least 35 years in prison before being eligible for parole, and if he is released, he must register with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life.

Norman pled guilty to the following charges prior to sentencing:

Three counts of rape (first-degree felonies)

Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (fourth-degree felony)

Pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor (fourth-degree felony)

Corrupting another with drugs (second-degree felony)

The prosecutor’s office said Norman provided drugs and engaged in sexual activity with a teenager he knew over a three-year period.

Norman also raped two young girls he knew and took sexually explicit pictures of them during that three-year period, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“This is one of the most disturbing cases I have ever seen in my time as Summit County Prosecutor. William Norman is a depraved, sick man, and I expect he will spend the rest of his life in prison,” said Prosecutor Walsh. “The survivors in this case have a long recovery ahead. They are strong and thankfully Mr. Norman can no longer hurt them.”

William Norman (Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

