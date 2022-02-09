2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Barberton molester who targeted underage girls he knew sentenced to life in prison

William Norman
William Norman(Summit County Sheriff’s Office)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Barberton molester was sentenced to life in prison on Feb. 8 for engaging in sex acts with three children he knew, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced on Feb. 8.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammi O’Brien sentenced 30-year-old William Norman of South Van Buren Street and designated him as a Tier III sex offender.

He must serve at least 35 years in prison before being eligible for parole, and if he is released, he must register with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life.

Norman pled guilty to the following charges prior to sentencing:

  • Three counts of rape (first-degree felonies)
  • Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (fourth-degree felony)
  • Pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor (fourth-degree felony)
  • Corrupting another with drugs (second-degree felony)

The prosecutor’s office said Norman provided drugs and engaged in sexual activity with a teenager he knew over a three-year period.

Norman also raped two young girls he knew and took sexually explicit pictures of them during that three-year period, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“This is one of the most disturbing cases I have ever seen in my time as Summit County Prosecutor. William Norman is a depraved, sick man, and I expect he will spend the rest of his life in prison,” said Prosecutor Walsh. “The survivors in this case have a long recovery ahead. They are strong and thankfully Mr. Norman can no longer hurt them.”

William Norman
William Norman(Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Pelaton
Peloton factory scrapped amid corporate shake-up
Female students at Brush High School claim they’re being sexually harassed by male classmates
Female students at Brush High School claim they’re being sexually harassed by male classmates
An empty classroom
Female students at Brush High School claim they’re being sexually harassed by male classmates
Akron suspect breaks into Sammy’s Drive-Thru, steals several bags full of merchandise
Akron suspect breaks into Sammy’s Drive-Thru, steals several bags full of merchandise