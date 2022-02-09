2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man convicted of carjacking Parma family

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 20-year-old Cleveland man who carjacked a family and led Parma police on a chase pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Brian Corrigan.

Naikwon Hines pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and failure to comply with the order, signal of a police officer.

Hines stole a car at gunpoint from a couple and their 22-month-old child on July 15, 2021 at the Hummingbird Pointe Apartments.

Parma officers spotted the vehicle shortly after speaking with the victim and a pursuit started.

The chase ended in a crash at Ridge and Snow Roads.

Hines will also be on probation for a minimum of two years after he is released

