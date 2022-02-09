2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Female students at Brush High School claim they’re being sexually harassed by male classmates

South Euclid Lyndhurst School District said it is aware of the claims and it is investigating
An empty classroom
An empty classroom(KMOV)
By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - Female students at Brush High School are tired of not being heard by school administrators. They are claiming several male students have been sexually harassing them on school grounds.

On Tuesday, dozens of students staged a walk-out during school hours in protest.

“I told them to take it more seriously,” Jaime Payne, a 10th-grade student, said. “They laughed in my face.”

One accusation includes a female student who was raped by a male classmate.

Lillian Anderson, a 10th-grade student, said the school is giving the perpetrators just a slap on the wrist.

“At the girls’ assembly, they had this guy come in and tell us that we are in charge of the men and that we control them,” Anderson said. “And that we need to cover ourselves up and that we need to be the mature ones.”

Roylene Payne is Jaime Payne’s mother. She has an organization called What About Me that offers counseling and guidance to students dealing with sexual harassment. She said the harassment is not only hurting the girls but their education, too.

“In many ways, because that’s trauma,” Payne said. “If they are broken mentally, they can’t perform educational-wise.”

The South Euclid Lyndhurst School District told 19 News it is investigating these sexual harassment claims.

“The South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools is aware of concerns that have emerged, which prompted some students to express their viewpoints through a walkout earlier today,” a spokesperson for the school district said. “The district treats these concerns with the utmost importance and urgency and is actively and thoroughly investigating them. The well-being of our students and staff is a top priority of the South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools, and we will communicate further updates in an appropriate manner at the proper time.”

The students are demanding action and accountability before another classmate is victimized.

“I want to come to school and just be safe,” Anderson said. “I want to be able to learn, and being here and knowing that that happens, I don’t feel safe.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Akron suspect breaks into Sammy’s Drive-Thru, steals several bags full of merchandise
Akron suspect breaks into Sammy’s Drive-Thru, steals several bags full of merchandise
street where woman was found.
Streetsboro hairstylist proclaimed hero after helping 80-year-old woman who had fallen
Akron suspect breaks into Sammy’s Drive-Thru, steals several bags full of merchandise
Akron suspect breaks into Sammy’s Drive-Thru, steals several bags full of merchandise
Hairstylist proclaimed hero after helping 80-year-old woman who had fallen
Hairstylist proclaimed hero after helping 80 year old woman who had fallen