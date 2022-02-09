Female students at Brush High School claim they’re being sexually harassed by male classmates

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - Female students at Brush High School are tired of not being heard by school administrators. They are claiming several male students have been sexually harassing them on school grounds.

On Tuesday, dozens of students staged a walk-out during school hours in protest.

“I told them to take it more seriously,” Jaime Payne, a 10th-grade student, said. “They laughed in my face.”

One accusation includes a female student who was raped by a male classmate.

Lillian Anderson, a 10th-grade student, said the school is giving the perpetrators just a slap on the wrist.

“At the girls’ assembly, they had this guy come in and tell us that we are in charge of the men and that we control them,” Anderson said. “And that we need to cover ourselves up and that we need to be the mature ones.”

Roylene Payne is Jaime Payne’s mother. She has an organization called What About Me that offers counseling and guidance to students dealing with sexual harassment. She said the harassment is not only hurting the girls but their education, too.

“In many ways, because that’s trauma,” Payne said. “If they are broken mentally, they can’t perform educational-wise.”

The South Euclid Lyndhurst School District told 19 News it is investigating these sexual harassment claims.

“The South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools is aware of concerns that have emerged, which prompted some students to express their viewpoints through a walkout earlier today,” a spokesperson for the school district said. “The district treats these concerns with the utmost importance and urgency and is actively and thoroughly investigating them. The well-being of our students and staff is a top priority of the South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools, and we will communicate further updates in an appropriate manner at the proper time.”

The students are demanding action and accountability before another classmate is victimized.

“I want to come to school and just be safe,” Anderson said. “I want to be able to learn, and being here and knowing that that happens, I don’t feel safe.”

