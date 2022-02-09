Former Cleveland police officer convicted of 2 counts of gross sexual imposition resigns from force

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Police Officer Matthew Piter resigned from the force, effective the same day he was convicted of two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Piter’s bench trial began Feb. 2 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Russo and the judge released his verdict on Feb. 7.

Judge Russo also acquitted Piter of several counts of rape.

Piter, 28, was convicted of attacking a woman in October 2019, but cleared of all charges from a 2017 incident.

He met the victim in the October 2019 attack on a Tinder app.

Piter will remain out on bond until his sentencing on Feb. 28, but he will have to wear a GPS tracker.

