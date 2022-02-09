2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Former Cleveland police officer convicted of 2 counts of gross sexual imposition resigns from force

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Police Officer Matthew Piter resigned from the force, effective the same day he was convicted of two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Piter’s bench trial began Feb. 2 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Russo and the judge released his verdict on Feb. 7.

Judge Russo also acquitted Piter of several counts of rape.

Piter, 28, was convicted of attacking a woman in October 2019, but cleared of all charges from a 2017 incident.

He met the victim in the October 2019 attack on a Tinder app.

Piter will remain out on bond until his sentencing on Feb. 28, but he will have to wear a GPS tracker.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Naikwon A. Hines (Source: Parma police)
Cleveland man convicted of carjacking Parma family
(Source: Beachwood fire)
Overloaded electrical block causes Beachwood office fire
19 News
$1 million bond set for man accused of beating 91-year-old mother to death with gardening tools
(Source: Canton police)
64-year-old Canton man critically injured in hit and run accident