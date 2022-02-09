2 Strong 4 Bullies
Streetsboro hairstylist proclaimed hero after helping 80-year-old woman who had fallen

By Aria Janel
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Gina Fischione is the co-owner of Impressions Styling Studio.

“They become a friend and then your family depending on how long you’ve taken care of them,” said Fischione.

Fischione has created a special bond with all of clients. So when 80-year-old Claira didn’t show up to her appointment. She knew something was wrong.

“Then she called me, told me she had fallen, then I knew we needed to act fast,” said Fischione.

So she grabbed her coat, called 911, and started driving.

“I’m driving, and I’m looking frantically,” explained Fischione. “My GPS said you reached your destination, and I’m like, where is she.”

Fischione eventually noticed an Indian’s jacket on the ground that Claira always wore.

She found her lying in her driveway next to her open car door.

Fischione wrapped her in a blanket until EMS arrived two minutes later.

“They said you may not think you did anything important, but you did something important that day,” said Fischione.

Fischione will be honored by the city and the fire department with a proclamation on Monday.

As for Claira, she is recovering from a broken hip. She and Fischione plan to spend Valentine’s Day together.

