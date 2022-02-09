2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Hudson mayor suggests that ice fishing could lead to prostitution

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mayor of Hudson suggested during a city council discussion on ice fishing safety that the winter activity could lead to prostitution.

Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert made the remarks during a Tuesday evening city council meeting.

Council members were discussing whether ice fishing should be allowed at Hudson Springs Parks due to liability purposes.

Mayor Shubert said:

“If you open this up to ice fishing, while on the surface it sounds good, then what happens next year? Does somebody come back and say, ‘I want an ice shanty in Hudson Springs Park for ‘X’ amount of time?’ And if you then allow ice fishing with shanties, then that leads to another problem. Prostitution.”

Watch Mayor Shubert’s comments and the rest of the ice fishing safety discussion in the video below, beginning around 2 hours and 4 minutes into the clip:

Ice fishing at the park has been prohibited for several years, a council member said.

Related: Hudson mayor wants school board to resign for sexually explicit content in high school class

Other members of the council said that if ice fishing were to resume again at Hudson Springs, safety information should be distributed first to residents.

19 News has requested additional information and remarks from Hudson Mayor Shubert.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

19 News
Hudson mayor suggests that ice fishing could lead to prostitution
FILE
Ohio reports 4,271 new COVID-19 cases
19 FIRST ALERT AFTERNOON WEATHER UPDATE 2/9/22
19 FIRST ALERT AFTERNOON WEATHER UPDATE 2/9/22
New York man dies in accident on I-71 in Wayne County