Hudson mayor suggests that ice fishing could lead to prostitution

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mayor of Hudson suggested during a city council discussion on ice fishing safety that the winter activity could lead to prostitution.

Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert made the remarks during a Tuesday evening city council meeting.

Council members were discussing whether ice fishing should be allowed at Hudson Springs Parks due to liability purposes.

Mayor Shubert said:

“If you open this up to ice fishing, while on the surface it sounds good, then what happens next year? Does somebody come back and say, ‘I want an ice shanty in Hudson Springs Park for ‘X’ amount of time?’ And if you then allow ice fishing with shanties, then that leads to another problem. Prostitution.”

Watch Mayor Shubert’s comments and the rest of the ice fishing safety discussion in the video below, beginning around 2 hours and 4 minutes into the clip:

Ice fishing at the park has been prohibited for several years, a council member said.

Other members of the council said that if ice fishing were to resume again at Hudson Springs, safety information should be distributed first to residents.

19 News has requested additional information and remarks from Hudson Mayor Shubert.

