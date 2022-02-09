2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Impact of pandemic on children, teachers, and schools

Panel discussion hosted by United Way of Greater Cleveland
Students and teachers preparing for a new year under state COVID guidelines.
Students and teachers preparing for a new year under state COVID guidelines.(Source: 19 News)
By Brian Koster
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The United Way of Greater Cleveland is hosting a panel of education experts from across Northeast Ohio, representing school districts, government, and social service agencies will discuss the continued impact of the ongoing pandemic is having on the education of children in Northeast Ohio.

The panel hopes to bring light to urban and rural communities that still face challenges in providing adequate, accessible, and appropriate learning opportunities for students and their families.

The program begins at 6 pm and will be streamed live on this webpage and the 19 News Facebook page.

PANELISTS

Jennifer Felker

Superintendent, Geauga and Lake Educational Service Centers

Eric Gordon

Chief Executive Officer, Cleveland Metropolitan School District

Shari Obrenski

President, Cleveland Teachers Union

Andrea Pollock

Director, Chagrin Falls Park Community Center, Family and Community Services, Inc.

Thea Wilson, Ed.D.

Vice President for Children and Families, Step Forward

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

16 year-old Angel Grose-Blior was last seen leavind her home in Perry Township on Jan. 15....
U.S. Marshals locate Stark County teen missing since Jan. 15
New York man dies in accident on I-71 in Wayne County
Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert at Tuesday's meeting
Hudson mayor suggests that ice fishing could lead to prostitution
19 News
Hudson mayor suggests that ice fishing could lead to prostitution