Impact of pandemic on children, teachers, and schools

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The United Way of Greater Cleveland is hosting a panel of education experts from across Northeast Ohio, representing school districts, government, and social service agencies will discuss the continued impact of the ongoing pandemic is having on the education of children in Northeast Ohio.

The panel hopes to bring light to urban and rural communities that still face challenges in providing adequate, accessible, and appropriate learning opportunities for students and their families.

The program begins at 6 pm and will be streamed live on this webpage and the 19 News Facebook page.

PANELISTS

Jennifer Felker

Superintendent, Geauga and Lake Educational Service Centers

Eric Gordon

Chief Executive Officer, Cleveland Metropolitan School District

Shari Obrenski

President, Cleveland Teachers Union

Andrea Pollock

Director, Chagrin Falls Park Community Center, Family and Community Services, Inc.

Thea Wilson, Ed.D.

Vice President for Children and Families, Step Forward

