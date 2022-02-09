2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man accused of beating 91-year-old mother to death with gardening tools faces Cuyahoga County judge

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The man alleged in the murder of his 91-year-old mother is set to face a Cuyahoga County judge on Wednesday morning.

Marcus Henry’s initial appearance in front of a county judge is set for 8:30 a.m.

According to investigators with the South Euclid Police Department, the 50-year-old man was charged with aggravated murder in connection to the November 2021 death of his mother, Essie Mae Henry.

Marcus Henry, Essie Mae Henry
Marcus Henry, Essie Mae Henry(Source: WOIO, provided to WOIO)

The victim was found dead in the bushes in front of the Warrensville-Colony Apartments near Warrensville Center Road, prosecutors said.

Before Henry’s case was bound over from South Euclid Municipal Court, prosecutors suggested that gardening tools found near the scene of the homicide may have been used in the 91-year-old woman’s murder.

The victim’s son was taken into custody on Jan. 27, according to South Euclid police, months after the incident.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

(Source: Beachwood fire)
Overloaded electrical block causes Beachwood office fire
Ohio couple convicted of human trafficking
58-year-old Ohio man sentenced to over 4 decades in prison for trafficking an underage girl
Travelers walk through the ticket area at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Cleveland Hopkins Airport ahead of national average for post pandemic recovery
Osceana Pierce (pictured) was killed on February 8, 2021 in East Cleveland.
Who killed 25-year-old Osceana Piece? One year later, family demands justice at East Cleveland vigil