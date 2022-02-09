Man accused of beating 91-year-old mother to death with gardening tools faces Cuyahoga County judge

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The man alleged in the murder of his 91-year-old mother is set to face a Cuyahoga County judge on Wednesday morning.

Marcus Henry’s initial appearance in front of a county judge is set for 8:30 a.m.

According to investigators with the South Euclid Police Department, the 50-year-old man was charged with aggravated murder in connection to the November 2021 death of his mother, Essie Mae Henry.

Marcus Henry, Essie Mae Henry (Source: WOIO, provided to WOIO)

The victim was found dead in the bushes in front of the Warrensville-Colony Apartments near Warrensville Center Road, prosecutors said.

Before Henry’s case was bound over from South Euclid Municipal Court, prosecutors suggested that gardening tools found near the scene of the homicide may have been used in the 91-year-old woman’s murder.

Disturbing: garden tools found at the scene were potentially used by Henry to beat his 91yo mother to death @cleveland19news — Kristin Mazur (@KMazurNews) February 1, 2022

The victim’s son was taken into custody on Jan. 27, according to South Euclid police, months after the incident.

