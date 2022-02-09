Missing endangered 28-year-old Cleveland woman may be with man wanted by police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find a missing and endangered woman who may be with a man wanted by police.

Police confirmed 28-year-old Alexis Moctezuma has been missing from her Brooklyn Avenue home since Feb. 4.

Moctezuma was described by police as 5′ tall, 120 pounds, with dark hair, brown eyes, and a nose ring.

Alexis Moctezuma (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

According to police, she may be with Donzell Banks, who is wanted by police.

Donzell Banks (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

The photos were shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee.

Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 if you see them or have any information on where they may be.

