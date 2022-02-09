New York man dies in accident on I-71 in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old Friendship, NY man was killed in an accident early Wednesday morning on I-71 in Wayne County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said the driver of a Nissan Versa was southbound on I-71 near Mile Post 197 in Congress Township around 6:23 a.m. when he went off the road and struck a light pole.

Troopers said the Nissan had two occupants, but have not yet said who was driving.

Jonathan Jackson, 31, of Olean, NY, is being treated for non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at Akron General Hospital.

Eric Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers added neither man was wearing a seat belt and alcohol or drugs were factors at the time of the crash.

