2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Newburgh Heights crash video shows ‘dangers of speeding’

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A two-car crash caught on camera was shared by Newburgh Heights Police as “an example of the dangers of speeding.”

Video showed the speeding car lose control in the far left lane and hit an SUV in the middle lane, causing that SUV to crash into the median and flip over 360°.

The speeding car hit the guardrail on the right side of the highway before coming to a stop across the two left lanes.

Police said there were no injuries, but two ambulances were called to the scene along with a firetruck and numerous police cruisers.

The crash shut down I-77 north at Harvard Avenue during the afternoon rush hours on Feb. 4.

Both of the damaged cars had to be towed away.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

1 injured in multi-car crash outside Medina Hospital
1 injured in multi-car crash outside Medina Hospital
Ohio Turnpike crash
Crash closed stretch of westbound Ohio Turnpike in Lorain County
Travel Advisory
Travel ban for high-profile vehicles issued for Ohio Turnpike during winter storm
Snow Parking Ban
Northeast Ohio cities put parking bans in place for snowstorm