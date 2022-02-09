Newburgh Heights crash video shows ‘dangers of speeding’

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A two-car crash caught on camera was shared by Newburgh Heights Police as “an example of the dangers of speeding.”

Video showed the speeding car lose control in the far left lane and hit an SUV in the middle lane, causing that SUV to crash into the median and flip over 360°.

The speeding car hit the guardrail on the right side of the highway before coming to a stop across the two left lanes.

Police said there were no injuries, but two ambulances were called to the scene along with a firetruck and numerous police cruisers.

The crash shut down I-77 north at Harvard Avenue during the afternoon rush hours on Feb. 4.

Both of the damaged cars had to be towed away.

